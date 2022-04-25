President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by governor of Russia's Astrakhan region VIDEO

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation Igor Babushkin.

The sides hailed the successful development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in various areas, pointing out Azerbaijan's long-standing fruitful cooperation with various subjects of the Russian Federation, including the Astrakhan region.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region in trade and economic, transport, transit, shipbuilding, and inter-port relations. The importance of the operation of Astrakhan Business Center in Baku and the Azerbaijan Business Center built in Astrakhan with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was underlined.

The issues of humanitarian cooperation were pointed out, and important projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the Astrakhan region were recalled with satisfaction at the meeting. They emphasized that the school named after Heydar Aliyev, which has been operating in Astrakhan for more than 10 years, contributed to the development of bilateral humanitarian relations.

During the conversation, the sides expressed confidence that Igor Babushkin's visit would contribute to further expansion of bilateral cooperation.