President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by vice-president of European Investment Bank VIDEO

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Vice-President of the European Investment Bank Vazil Hudak.

Vice-President of the European Investment Bank Vazil Hudak noted the significance of meetings to be held in Baku in order to define future opportunities of the bilateral cooperation. Vazil Hudak stressed the importance of the TAP and TANAP projects implemented by Azerbaijan.

The head of state thanked the European Investment Bank for providing financial assistance to the TAP and TANAP projects. Underlining that the official opening ceremony of the TANAP project has already been held and the work on the TAP project is continuing, President Ilham Aliyev described this is a very good sign of the bilateral cooperation. The head of state noted that the current level of development of Azerbaijan`s economy and a favorable business climate made Azerbaijan attractive for investment. Pointing out extensive plans to develop non-oil sector of Azerbaijan`s economy, President Ilham Aliyev said the country is interested in expanding cooperation with the European Investment Bank even further.

They exchanged views on cooperation on infrastructure, alternative energy, agriculture, ecology, private sector and industrial zones.