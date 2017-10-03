    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council VIDEO

    03.10.2017 [13:26]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation of the Baku-hosted 55th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC).

    The delegation led by President of the World Boxing Council Mauricio Sulaiman included presidents of the European Boxing Union, North American Boxing Federation, British Boxing Board of Control, as well as former WBC champions Evander Holyfield, Kostya Tzyu, Yuri Arbachkov, Vitaly Klitschko, Nino Benvenuti, Carlos Zarate, Azumah Nelson, Bernard Hopkins, and the WBC champion, Jelena Mrdjenovich.

    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva were presented with the WBC champion belts for their supporting boxing.

