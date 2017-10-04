    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of Council of European Union

    04.10.2017 [11:31]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by chairman of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union Walter Stevens.

