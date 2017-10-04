President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of Council of European Union VIDEO

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union, including the EU's accredited ambassadors based in Brussels.

President Ilham Aliyev provided an insight into the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying that a part of the Azerbaijani territories was occupied by Armenia, ethnic cleansing policy was conducted against the Azerbaijanis, and the Khojaly genocide was committeed in these areas.

Pointing out Azerbaijan-EU relations, the head of state hailed Azerbaijan's cooperation with the member states, particularly the developing economic cooperation. He underlined Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

Praising Azerbaijan's recent economic achievements, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the country is implementing large-scale energy and transport projects. He said Azerbaijan plays an important role in the implementation of the East-West, North-South transport corridor projects and is going to become an international transport hub.

The head of state highlighted the active role of Azerbaijan in the fight against international terrorism. The Azerbaijani President emphasized that multiculturalism and secularism are preserved in the country. President Ilham Aliyev also noted that democracy and all the freedoms are being ensured in Azerbaijan.

Then the chairman of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union Walter Stevens and the EU ambassadors from France, Bulgaria and Germany accredited in Brussels made speeches.