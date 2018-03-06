President Ilham Aliyev received director of Moscow Academic Theatre of Satire VIDEO

Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received director of Moscow Academic Theatre of Satire Mammadali Aghayev.

The head of state congratulated director of Moscow Academic Theatre of Satire Mammadali Aghayev on the occasion of his anniversary last year, emphasizing that he was awarded the Dostlug Order, the highest state award of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Mammadali Aghayev has been working as director of Moscow Academic Theatre of Satire for more than 25 years, adding he has made a great contribution to the development of theatre arts in Russia. Describing Moscow Academic Theatre of Satire as one of Russia’s leading theatres, the head of state underlined that having a long-term activity in such a high position the representative of the Azerbaijani people gained great respect. President Ilham Aliyev hailed the fact that Mammadali Aghayev has always been in touch with Azerbaijan so far and has not left his homeland.

Praising Mammadali Aghayev’s role in developing Russia-Azerbaijan relations, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the cultural ties play a particular role in developing bilateral relationship between the two countries. The head of state hailed very successful cooperation between the two countries in humanitarian area, saying Mammadali Aghayev is actively contributing to all these issues. President Ilham Aliyev once again noted that under the decree signed by him last year Mammadali Aghayev was awarded the Dostlug Order for his contribution to the strengthening of cultural relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The head of state presented the Order to Mammadali Aghayev.

Saying he received a number of state awards, Mammadali Aghayev underlined that the Dostlug Order of the Republic of Azerbaijan is of particular value to him. Emphasizing that he has been living in Moscow for 38 years, director of Moscow Academic Theatre of Satire Mammadali Aghayev noted that he devoted his life to strengthening Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation in the field of theatre. He said that he will spare no efforts to contribute to ensuring the high-level of the Russia-Azerbaijan cultural ties.

Mammadali Aghayev wished the head of state success in the upcoming presidential election.