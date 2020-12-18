  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev received director of Russian Federal Security Service VIDEO

    18.12.2020 [18:53]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Director of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation Alexander Bortnikov.

    Director of the Russian Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov conveyed greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the head of state.

    The current situation in the region, settlement of the conflict and the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral Statement were discussed at the meeting, and the situation was described as stable.

    The issues of security cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia were also discussed.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Vladimir Putin, and asked Alexander Bortnikov to extend his greetings to the Russian President.

