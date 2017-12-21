President Ilham Aliyev received head of Iranian Presidential Office VIDEO

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Head of the Presidential Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi.

They hailed the successfully developing Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral relations in a variety of areas.

Mahmoud Vaezi extended greetings of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to President Ilham Aliyev and underlined that the Iranian head of state will pay a visit to Azerbaijan next year.

Head of the Iranian Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi emphasized the significance of the Baku-hosted "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue" international conference. He described the fact that the event participants include representatives of eight international organizations and nearly 40 countries as indicative of the event's importance.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled with pleasure that he invited President Hassan Rouhani to visit Azerbaijan during his brief meeting with the Iranian President on the margins of the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul last week.

The head of state described the fact that Iran is represented in the Baku-hosted international conference with a high-level delegation as indicative of great importance that the country attaches to interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

They exchanged views on a number of issues, including Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation in energy, pharmaceutical, banking sectors, as well as the North-South transport corridor.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President Hassan Rouhani and asked the Head of the Presidential Office to extend his greetings to the Iranian head of state.