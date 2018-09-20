    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received heads of parliaments of a number of countries VIDEO

    20.09.2018 [17:13]

    Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed, Chairman of the State Council of Oman Yahya bin Mahfouz Al Munziri, speaker of the National Assembly of the State of Kuwait Marzouq Al-Ghanim, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Tsveta Karayancheva, Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Dastanbek Djumabekov, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli, and first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives of the Egyptian Parliament Al-Said al-Sherif, who are visiting Azerbaijan to attend a solemn meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received heads of parliaments of a number of countries VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    20.09.2018 [17:36]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with delegation led by NATO deputy secretary general
    20.09.2018 [17:17]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by NATO deputy secretary general VIDEO
    19.09.2018 [11:30]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Austrian vice-chancellor VIDEO
    18.09.2018 [14:18]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received heads of parliaments of a number of countries VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev received heads of parliaments of a number of countries VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev received heads of parliaments of a number of countries VIDEO