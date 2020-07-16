President Ilham Aliyev received in a video format Jeyhun Bayramov on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs VIDEO

Baku, July 16, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format Jeyhun Bayramov due to his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs. The head of state made a speech at the video meeting.

