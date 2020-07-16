President Ilham Aliyev received in a video format Jeyhun Bayramov on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
16.07.2020 [16:12]
Baku, July 16, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format Jeyhun Bayramov due to his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The head of state made a speech at the video meeting.
15.07.2020 [16:35]
