    President Ilham Aliyev received in a video format Jeyhun Bayramov on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs VIDEO

    16.07.2020 [16:12]

    Baku, July 16, AZERTAC 

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format Jeyhun Bayramov due to his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

    The head of state made a speech at the video meeting.

