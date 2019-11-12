    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed heads of Shirvan City, Zardab, Surakhani, Yasamal, Khatai District Executive Authorities VIDEO

    12.11.2019 [16:05]

    Baku, November 12, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Ilgar Abbasov on his appointment as head of Shirvan City Executive Authority, Mardan Jamalov on his appointment as head of Zardab District Executive Authority, Aziz Azizov on his appointment as head of Surakhani District Executive Authority, Elshad Hasanov on his appointment as head of Yasamal District Executive Authority and Rafig Guliyev on his appointment as head of Khatai District Executive Authority.

    President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.

