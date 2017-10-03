    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council

    03.10.2017 [13:26]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received participants of the Baku-hosted 55th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Ukrainian FM
    03.10.2017 [11:17]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Ukrainian FM
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Shamakhi district for visit VIDEO
    02.10.2017 [13:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Shamakhi district for visit VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Gobustan district for visit VIDEO
    02.10.2017 [10:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Gobustan district for visit VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received Vice-President and General Coordinator of Centrist Democrat International VIDEO
    28.09.2017 [11:38]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Vice-President and General Coordinator of Centrist Democrat International VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    03.10.2017 [11:17]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Ukrainian FM
    03.10.2017 [09:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani national women`s volleyball team
    02.10.2017 [20:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Safari Park Shamakhi VIDEO
    02.10.2017 [19:52]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed works done in Damirchi village in Shamakhi VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council President Ilham Aliyev received participants of 55th Convention of World Boxing Council