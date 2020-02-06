President Ilham Aliyev received president of Board of Directors of Stadler Rail AG VIDEO

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the Board of Directors of Stadler Rail AG Peter Spuhler.

The sides hailed active cooperation between Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company and Stadler Rail AG. It was emphasized that the introduction of Stadler-made modern, comfortable and fast trains in Azerbaijan led to significant changes in the country’s railway system.

The sides expressed confidence that the number of passengers traveling by rail within the country would increase and that in the near future, the railways, especially the recently launched Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, would allow passengers to travel to neighboring as well as European countries. Azerbaijan`s interest in purchasing more trains from Stadler Rail AG was pointed out.

Active cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Davos World Economic Forum was hailed, the importance of the signing a protocol of intent between President Ilham Aliyev and President of the Davos World Economic Forum Borge Brende on establishing a regional center of the World Economic Forum for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Azerbaijan was underlined.

The fact that Azerbaijan was chosen as a regional center was described as evidence of recognition of development processes taking place in the country. It was said that as the result of the development of transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan, in its quality of railroad infrastructure ranking, the Davos World Economic Forum put the country 11th in the world for the efficiency of railway services.