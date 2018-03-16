President Ilham Aliyev received president of Paraguayan Senate VIDEO

    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received president of Paraguayan Senate

    16.03.2018

    Baku, March 16, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the Senate of the Republic of Paraguay Fernando Lugo Méndez.

    President of the Paraguayan Senate Fernando Lugo Méndez thanked for the invitation to attend the 6th Global Baku Forum, saying it was pleasure to participate in the event. He said the expansion of the geography of participants of the event, who include representatives from different parts of the world, contributes to international cooperation and also transforms the Forum into a good platform for discussing topical issues on the agenda.

    President Ilham Aliyev stressed the significance of Fernando Lugo Méndez`s participation in the 6th Global Baku Forum. The head of state emphasized the international importance of the event, saying delegates of different levels conduct comprehensive discussions on international issues during the Forum.

    President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan is interested in expanding cooperation with Paraguay and other Latin American countries. The Forum`s contribution to expanding inter-faith dialogue and multicultural cooperation was noted.

    Azerbaijan`s role in strengthening international cooperation and reducing tension in the region was hailed during the meeting.

