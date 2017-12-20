President Ilham Aliyev received president of US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding VIDEO

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received President of the US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Rabbi Marc Schneier.

President Ilham Aliyev`s meeting with President of the US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Rabbi Marc Schneier in New York City was recalled during the conversation.

They stressed the importance of the “2017 – a Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference to be held in Baku in terms of bringing different peoples and nations closer to each other and expanding cooperation. The sides noted that multiculturalism is one of the priorities of state policy in Azerbaijan, and underlined the fact that representatives of all religions and cultures, including the Jewish community live together in a friendly atmosphere in Azerbaijan.

They also hailed successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the US.