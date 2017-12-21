    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received state advisor to Uzbek President VIDEO

    21.12.2017 [14:52]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received State Advisor to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Rustam Kamilov.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked Uzbekistan for attending “2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference in Baku with a high-level delegation. The head of state stressed the importance of the fact that brotherly Uzbekistan also hosted a conference as part of the “Year of Islamic Solidarity”.

    State Advisor Rustam Kamilov conveyed President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev`s greetings to the head of state. Rustam Kamilov noted that the two countries have many similar approaches to the protection and preservation of tolerance. Highlighting the significance of tolerance, Rustam Kamilov said it is important that people co-exist and try to ensure development of the country. Rustam Kamilov noted that reviving Islamic traditions, preserving and passing Islamic heritage to the next generations are one of the key priorities in Uzbekistan.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and asked the state advisor to extend his greetings to the Uzbek head of state.

