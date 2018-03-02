President Ilham Aliyev sets up State Commission to tackle consequences of health center fire

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order setting up a State Commission after a fire occurred at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

Under the presidential order, chaired by deputy prime minister Abid Sharifov, the commission will consist of the Prosecutor General, ministers of internal affairs, emergency situations, health, finance, labor and social protection of population, chairman of the State Security Service, heads of Baku City Executive Authority and Khatai Region Executive Authority.

The President instructed the commission to elaborate and implement an immediate plan of action to investigate the causes of the fire, ensure provision of financial and other necessary assistance to family members of those killed and injured and treatment of the injured, carry out necessary measures for temporary resettlement of the center`s staff and patients, ensure the soonest completion of the construction of the center’s new building. Under the order, the commission shall keep the President updated on the course of the execution of the instructions.

The Prosecutor General’s Office was instructed to carry out an investigation together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations to identify the causes of the fire and bring those responsible to justice.