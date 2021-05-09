President Ilham Aliyev signed Order on construction of new school in city of Shusha

Baku, May 9, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct a new school in the city of Shusha. Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is initially allocated three million manats for design and construction of the 960-seat secondary school No1 in the city.

