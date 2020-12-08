  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev signs Order on establishment of “YASHAT” Fund to support war-wounded and families of martyrs

    08.12.2020 [13:17]

    Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the establishment of the “YASHAT” Fund in order to support the war-wounded and families of martyrs who protected the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Under the presidential Order, the funds of the Fund shall be formed through voluntary financial assistance (donations) provided by citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev signs Order on establishment of “YASHAT” Fund to support war-wounded and families of martyrs
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.12.2020 [19:57]
    Anadolu Agency publishes article about Khudaferin bridge located in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district
    08.12.2020 [19:33]
    Top Turkish diplomat speaks with Russian counterpart
    08.12.2020 [16:37]
    Russian President, German Chancellor discuss situation in Karabakh
    08.12.2020 [14:42]
    The Washington Times: Azerbaijan has restored Christian buildings everywhere
    President Ilham Aliyev signs Order on establishment of “YASHAT” Fund to support war-wounded and families of martyrs