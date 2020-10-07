  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev signs law “On renaming Madagiz village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district Sugovushan”

    07.10.2020 [17:18]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On renaming Madagiz village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district Sugovushan".

    According to the Law, Madagiz village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district was renamed Sugovushan.

    "The Azerbaijani army today raised the flag of Azerbaijan in Madagiz. Madagiz is ours. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev posted on his official Twitter account on October 3.

