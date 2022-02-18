  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev signs law on abolition of visa requirements between Azerbaijan and Serbia

    18.02.2022 [17:50]

    Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inked a law on approving the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on mutual abolition of visa requirements for persons holding general civil passports”.

    The relevant agreement was signed on October 11, 2021 in Belgrade.

