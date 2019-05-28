    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev toured Seaside National Park

    28.05.2019 [18:04]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members have today toured the Baku Seaside National Park.

    During the tour, the head of state and first lady met with local residents and the guests of the city.

