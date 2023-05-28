  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev unveiled signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets VIDEO

    28.05.2023 [16:17]

    Lachin, May 28 may, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has unveiled street name signs at the intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets in the city of Lachin.

    Special Representative of the President in the Lachin district Masim Mammadov informed the head of state on the work to be done in the streets.

    The lengths of Heydar Aliyev Street, Zafar Street and 28 May Street in the city of Lachin are 6967 meters, 5239 meters and 1703 meters respectively while the width is about 10-12 meters.

    President Ilham Aliyev was briefed on the work done in the city of Lachin and Heydar Aliyev Street reconstruction concept.

    The head of state unveiled the street name signs.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    28.05.2023 [23:08]
    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan
    28.05.2023 [21:55]
    Release of the Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
    28.05.2023 [19:13]
    East Caucasian turs, falcons were released into the wild, different species of fish into Hakari river VIDEO
    28.05.2023 [18:02]
    Foundation stone was laid for Occupation and Victory Museum Complex in Lachin VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev unveiled signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev unveiled signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev unveiled signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev unveiled signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev unveiled signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev unveiled signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev unveiled signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev unveiled signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev unveiled signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev unveiled signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets VIDEO