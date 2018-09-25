President Ilham Aliyev viewed 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018  VIDEO

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018 at the Baku Expo Centre.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, and Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musayev informed the head of state of the exhibition.

ADEX 2018 brings together 224 companies from 29 countries. Many countries have expanded the area of their national expositions: the top four with the largest number of companies represented are Turkey (41 companies), Russia (25 companies), Israel (14 companies) and Belarus (10 companies). In total, companies and delegations from 44 countries take part at the exhibition.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry and its related organizations and plants, and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), actively participate in the exhibition.

During the exhibition, the industry professionals will be able to get acquainted with the new products of Azerbaijan’s defense complex and witness both the current and growing capabilities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

This year’s newcomers to the event from Azerbaijan are the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Caspian Shipbuilding Company, the science and technology company Vitta, High Tech Park (ANAS), Service Centre for Armament and Military Equipment of Air Defense.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed pavilions of the exhibition.