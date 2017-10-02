President Ilham Aliyev viewed Az-Granata vineyards in Shamakhi

Shamakhi, October 2, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to Shamakhi district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed Az-Granata LLC`s vineyards.

The head of state was informed of the work done in the vineyards.

The vineyard currently occupies an area of 375 hectares.

Grape seedlings planted here are the best species brought from France, Turkey and Georgia.

A state-of-the-art irrigation system was installed in the vineyard. 250 people are employed in the vineyards, including 200 women.