    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Az-Granata vineyards in Shamakhi

    02.10.2017 [17:17]

    Shamakhi, October 2, AZERTAC

    As part of his visit to Shamakhi district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed Az-Granata LLC`s vineyards.

    The head of state was informed of the work done in the vineyards.

    The vineyard currently occupies an area of 375 hectares.

    Grape seedlings planted here are the best species brought from France, Turkey and Georgia.

    A state-of-the-art irrigation system was installed in the vineyard. 250 people are employed in the vineyards, including 200 women.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev viewed Az-Granata vineyards in Shamakhi
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Jangi-Badalli section of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway VIDEO
    02.10.2017 [10:08]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Jangi-Badalli section of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway VIDEO
    Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest
    29.09.2017 [15:36]
    Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Flag Museum in Salyan VIDEO
    24.09.2017 [14:03]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Flag Museum in Salyan VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev visited cotton plantation in Neftchala district VIDEO
    24.09.2017 [13:03]
    President Ilham Aliyev visited cotton plantation in Neftchala district VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    02.10.2017 [20:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Safari Park Shamakhi
    02.10.2017 [19:52]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed works done in Damirchi village in Shamakhi
    02.10.2017 [16:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev opened Pirgulu-Damirchi highway in Shamakhi
    02.10.2017 [15:13]
    President Ilham Aliyev launched water supply project in Shamakhi
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Az-Granata vineyards in Shamakhi President Ilham Aliyev viewed Az-Granata vineyards in Shamakhi President Ilham Aliyev viewed Az-Granata vineyards in Shamakhi President Ilham Aliyev viewed Az-Granata vineyards in Shamakhi President Ilham Aliyev viewed Az-Granata vineyards in Shamakhi