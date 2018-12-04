    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO

    04.12.2018 [21:26]

    Baku, December 4, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed Bakutel 2018, the 24th Azerbaijan International Exhibition and Conference on Telecommunications and Information Technologies at the Baku Expo Center.

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade informed President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva of the exhibition.

    Bakutel 2018 exhibition brings together 230 companies from 20 countries.

    The debutants of this year make up 30 per cent of the total number of participants.

    The exhibition features national stands of a number of countries, including the USA, Turkey, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Poland, Croatia, Iran, and Slovenia.

    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed pavilions of the exhibition.

    President Ilham Aliyev answered questions from Russia-24 channel as he viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Aghdam branch of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC VIDEO
    05.11.2018 [14:39]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Aghdam branch of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of “ABAD Factory” Production Complex in Guba VIDEO
    11.10.2018 [12:49]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of “ABAD Factory” Production Complex in Guba VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Damirchi Archaeology Museum in Shamakhi district VIDEO
    26.08.2018 [10:09]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Damirchi Archaeology Museum in Shamakhi district VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of sports and amusement park in Khatai district VIDEO
    24.08.2018 [10:53]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of sports and amusement park in Khatai district VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    05.12.2018 [11:36]
    President Ilham Aliyev visited US Embassy to offer condolences over death of 41st US President George Bush
    05.12.2018 [11:10]
    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Afghan ambassador
    05.12.2018 [11:05]
    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Korean ambassador
    05.12.2018 [11:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Austrian ambassador
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed Bakutel 2018 exhibition VIDEO