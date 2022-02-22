  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Coordination Centre of Russian Federation Government

    22.02.2022 [23:55]

    Moscow, February 22, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the Coordination Centre of the Russian Federation Government.

    Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

    Then they posed for photos.

    President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin then had a meeting.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev viewed Coordination Centre of Russian Federation Government
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    22.02.2022 [22:11]
    Declaration on allied interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation
    22.02.2022 [20:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev, President Vladimir Putin made press statements
    22.02.2022 [19:52]
    Declaration on “Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation” was signed in Moscow
    22.02.2022 [19:19]
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin held one-on-one meetingVIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Coordination Centre of Russian Federation Government President Ilham Aliyev viewed Coordination Centre of Russian Federation Government President Ilham Aliyev viewed Coordination Centre of Russian Federation Government President Ilham Aliyev viewed Coordination Centre of Russian Federation Government