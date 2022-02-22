President Ilham Aliyev viewed Coordination Centre of Russian Federation Government
AzerTAg.az
22.02.2022 [23:55]
Moscow, February 22, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the Coordination Centre of the Russian Federation Government.
Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.
Then they posed for photos.
President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin then had a meeting.
