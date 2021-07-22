President Ilham Aliyev viewed Naftalan city airport
AzerTAg.az
22.07.2021 [16:00]
Naftalan, July 22, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed Naftalan city airport.
The head of state was informed of the airport.
The construction of Naftalan airport started in 1975 and it was launched in 1977. The operation at the airport was suspended in 1997.
