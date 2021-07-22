  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Naftalan city airport VIDEO

    22.07.2021 [16:00]

    Naftalan, July 22, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed Naftalan city airport, the service life of which has expired.

    The head of state was informed of the airport.

    Launched in 1977, the airport, was repeatedly fired on by Armenian invaders until 1997 which has become a real threat to the landing and take-off of airplanes. The operation at the airport was suspended in 1997.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev viewed Naftalan city airport VIDEO
