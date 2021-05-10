President Ilham Aliyev viewed Ordubad railway station VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
10.05.2021 [13:37]
Nakhchivan, May 10, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the work carried out at the Ordubad railway station.
Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the railway station.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.05.2021 [12:32]
11.05.2021 [22:30]
10.05.2021 [23:21]
MULTIMEDIA
11.05.2021 [11:49]
11.05.2021 [00:16]
11.05.2021 [00:14]
11.05.2021 [00:11]
11.05.2021 [17:42]
11.05.2021 [13:06]
11.05.2021 [12:54]
11.05.2021 [11:20]
08.05.2021 [13:31]
08.05.2021 [11:43]
08.05.2021 [09:16]
08.05.2021 [18:46]
07.05.2021 [15:30]
05.05.2021 [14:00]
04.05.2021 [17:11]
09.05.2021 [12:07]
09.05.2021 [11:39]
07.05.2021 [19:09]
07.05.2021 [15:29]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
06.05.2021 [17:15]
04.05.2021 [18:55]
04.05.2021 [15:06]
04.05.2021 [15:00]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
03.05.2021 [11:54]
22.04.2021 [13:07]
31.03.2021 [19:27]
09.05.2021 [17:11]
07.05.2021 [08:51]
05.05.2021 [16:32]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note