President Ilham Aliyev viewed Ordubad railway station VIDEO

Nakhchivan, May 10, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the work carried out at the Ordubad railway station. Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the railway station.

