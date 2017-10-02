    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Safari Park Shamakhi

    02.10.2017 [20:15]

    Shamakhi, October 2, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed newly-created Safari Park Shamakhi.

    The head of state and the first lady were informed of the activity of AzerEkov Ltd, which specializes in the creation of hunting environment, maintenance of wild ungulates and their adaptation to Azerbaijani nature. Founded in 2014, AzerEkov Ltd joined the International Deer and wild Ungulate Breeders Association (IDUBA). AzerEkov Ltd was created with 420 genetically valuable wild ungulates in several European countries. Nowadays the Safari Park Shamakhi occupies 600 hectares (including 400 hectares of fenced territory). Deer breeding is a type of farming with very good perspectives in this area.

    The Safari Park Shamakhi nowadays features a total of 790 heads of ungulates, including 260 heads of red deer, 250 heads of mouflon and 280 heads of fallow deer.

