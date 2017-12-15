    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev viewed "Kimyachi" Culture Palace in Sumgayit after major overhaul VIDEO

    15.12.2017 [15:55]

    Sumgayit, December 15, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at "Kimyachi" Culture Palace of AzeriKimya Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sumgayit after major overhaul.

    The three-storey building occupies a total areal of 6,900 square metres. The palace has a 750-seat concert hall, guests', makeup and director's rooms.

    The "Kimyachi" Culture Palace features fine and applied arts, knitting, singing, dancing and a number of other clubs.

    President Ilham Aliyev viewed handicrafts of Sumgayit artists.

    Extensive landscaping work was carried out in the 5 hectares square in front of the Culture Palace. The communication lines and lighting system were reconstructed. A fountain was installed and 100-car parking lot was created here.

