President Ilham Aliyev viewed building for Shusha Creative Center
AzerTAg.az
12.05.2021 [15:19]
Shusha, May 12, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Fırst Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed the building for Shusha Creative Center.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of the work to be done in the center.
The head of state gave instructions on the work to be carried out.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
13.05.2021 [01:30]
13.05.2021 [01:16]
12.05.2021 [16:30]
12.05.2021 [15:25]
MULTIMEDIA
12.05.2021 [22:24]
11.05.2021 [11:49]
11.05.2021 [00:16]
12.05.2021 [18:35]
12.05.2021 [17:53]
11.05.2021 [17:42]
11.05.2021 [13:06]
12.05.2021 [13:52]
08.05.2021 [13:31]
08.05.2021 [11:43]
08.05.2021 [09:16]
08.05.2021 [18:46]
07.05.2021 [15:30]
05.05.2021 [14:00]
04.05.2021 [17:11]
09.05.2021 [12:07]
09.05.2021 [11:39]
07.05.2021 [19:09]
07.05.2021 [15:29]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
06.05.2021 [17:15]
04.05.2021 [18:55]
04.05.2021 [15:06]
04.05.2021 [15:00]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
03.05.2021 [11:54]
22.04.2021 [13:07]
31.03.2021 [19:27]
09.05.2021 [17:11]
07.05.2021 [08:51]
05.05.2021 [16:32]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note