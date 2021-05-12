  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed building for Shusha Creative Center

    12.05.2021 [15:19]

    Shusha, May 12, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Fırst Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed the building for Shusha Creative Center.

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of the work to be done in the center.

    The head of state gave instructions on the work to be carried out.

