President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at “Mirvari” Park Complex in Pirallahi district

Baku, August 7, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at the newly-built “Mirvari” Park Complex in Pirallahi district.

The complex, which occupies a total area of five hectares, has a mini-football pitch and two playgrounds for children, different attractions, sports facilities and a fountain.

The head of state and first lady viewed an exhibition of paintings and decorative handicrafts of the Karabakh war disabled organized as part of “Easy Support to Family Business” program of “ASAN Xidmət”.

The complex houses Elderly Day Care Center. The center was established under the Order of President Ilham Aliyev in June, 2019. It will provide daily care free of charge to 50 elderly people who need social assistance.

The head of state and first lady then met with representatives of the district`s general public.