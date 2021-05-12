  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at block and cottages under “Khari Bulbul” hotel

    12.05.2021 [14:55]

    Shusha, May 12, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at a 48-apartment block and the cottages under the “Khari Bulbul” hotel in Shusha.

    The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the work done at the block and the cottages.

