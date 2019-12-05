    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at newly constructed building for earthquake-affected families in Shamakhi VIDEO

    05.12.2019 [19:01]

    Shamakhi, December 5, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at a newly constructed 44-flat building for the earthquake-affected families in Shamakhi district.

    Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov informed the head of state of the work done.

    President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at a flat of Fardar Hasanov.

    The head of state talked to the family members at the tea table.

    Fardar Hasanov and his mother Khuraman Hasanova thanked the head of state for his attention and care.

