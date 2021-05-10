Nakhchivan, May 10, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the construction of the building of “ASAN xidmət” Center in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work done.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction of “ASAN xidmət” Center in Nakhchivan VIDEO

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter