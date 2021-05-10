  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction of Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant VIDEO

    10.05.2021 [13:09]

    Nakhchivan, May 10, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the construction of the Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant.

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work done as part of the project.

