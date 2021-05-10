Nakhchivan, May 10, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the construction of the Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant. Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work done as part of the project.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction of Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant VIDEO

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter