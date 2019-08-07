    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction of new residential complex for inhabitants of unfit buildings in Pirallahi

    07.08.2019 [13:10]

    Baku, August 7, AZERTAC

    A new residential complex is being constructed for the inhabitants of the unfit buildings in Pirallahi district.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created in the apartments of the new complex.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction of new residential complex for inhabitants of unfit buildings in Pirallahi
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    07.08.2019 [13:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Narakand fish farm in Pirallahi district
    07.08.2019 [12:59]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of “Mirvari” Park Complex in Pirallahi district
    07.08.2019 [12:56]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of new administrative building of YAP Pirallahi district branch
    07.08.2019 [12:50]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Youth Center in Pirallahi district
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction of new residential complex for inhabitants of unfit buildings in Pirallahi President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction of new residential complex for inhabitants of unfit buildings in Pirallahi President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction of new residential complex for inhabitants of unfit buildings in Pirallahi