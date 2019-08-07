President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction of new residential complex for inhabitants of unfit buildings in Pirallahi

Baku, August 7, AZERTAC A new residential complex is being constructed for the inhabitants of the unfit buildings in Pirallahi district. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created in the apartments of the new complex.

