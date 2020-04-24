President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families VIDEO

Absheron, April 24, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families temporarily settled in dormitories in Sumgayit in the territory of Absheron district.

