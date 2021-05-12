  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed work done at Shusha Art Gallery

    12.05.2021 [15:22]

    Shusha, May 12, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed the work done at Shusha Art Gallery.

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of the work done at the gallery.

    The gallery will feature an exhibition of returned Karabakh carpets, as well as the "Karabakh before and after the occupation", "Karabakh on the motives of Azerbaijani artists" exhibitions.

