    President Ilham Aliyev viewed works done in “Baku White City” VIDEO

    24.12.2017 [11:20]

    Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited “Baku White City” to attend the opening of the Khagani Rustamov Street, a ring-road and an underground pedestrian passage on this street, and to view a newly-built park and several quarters.

    Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov and Executive Director of “Baku White City” project Ruslan Sadikhov informed the head of state of works done in the area.

    The newly-built Khagani Rustamov Street is 1050m in length and 45m in width. The six-lane street has a special parking lot.

    President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the Khagani Rustamov Street, the ring-road and the four-exit underground pedestrian passage on the street.

    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the newly-built park in Babak Garb quarter. The park occupies a total area of 6,800sm.

    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva then took a bus tour of the newly-built quarters in “Baku White City”.

    The head of state was also informed of what has been done as part of “Baku White City” project in 2017 and works planned to be carried out in 2018.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev viewed works done in "Baku White City" VIDEO
