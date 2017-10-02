President Ilham Aliyev viewed works done in Damirchi village in Shamakhi

Shamakhi, October 2, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed works done in Damirchi village, Shamakhi district.

Damirchi is one of the most ancient villages in Shamakhi and its history dates back to the 15th century.

Renovation of the village saw reconstruction of a village mosque among other works.

The head of state viewed Damirchi mosque, which was built in 755. The President was presented with a Holy Quran.

The village also features a number of amusement and recreation sites and projects for tourists. One of them is tandoor, which is installed in several places in the village.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva tasted a hot tandoor bread. The head of state and first lady then were invited to tea in Damirchi village.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva familiarized themselves with a blacksmith's shop and workshop.

President Ilham Aliyev also viewed a project of Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum of Blacksmith, which will be built in the village.