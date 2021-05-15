Gabala, May 15, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have visited the Albanian Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary located in Nij settlement of Gabala district.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev visited Albanian Church of Blessed Virgin Mary in Nij settlement, Gabala

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter