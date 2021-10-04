  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev visited Jabrayil district VIDEO

    04.10.2021 [14:42]

    Jabrayil, October 4, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today paid a visit to Jabrayil district.

    The head of state laid a foundation stone for the joint service center of KAMAZ OJSC and Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park to be established in East Zangazur economic region.

    The head of state attended the opening of 110/35/10 kV “Jabrayıl” substation.

    President Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of a complex of the military unit of the State Border Service in Jabrayil.

    The head of state laid the foundation stones for Jabrayil District Central Hospital, a school building, and the first multi-apartment residential building in the city of Jabrayil.

    President Ilham Aliyev then met with members of the general public of Jabrayil.

    The head of state laid the foundation stones for Jabrayil Memorial Complex and the restoration of the city of Jabrayil.

