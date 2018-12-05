President Ilham Aliyev visited US Embassy to offer condolences over death of 41st US President George Bush

Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Embassy of the United States of America to offer condolences over the death of the 41st President of the United States, an outstanding statesman George Herbert Walker Bush.

The head of state signed a book of condolences.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the US Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan William Gill.

President Ilham Aliyev described George Bush as a prominent statesman and recalled his memories of the former US President.