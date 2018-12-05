President Ilham Aliyev visited US Embassy to offer condolences over death of 41st US President George Bush VIDEO

Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Embassy of the United States of America to offer condolences over the death of the 41st President of the United States, an outstanding statesman George Herbert Walker Bush.

US Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan William Gill welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state signed a book of condolences.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the US Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan William Gill and extended condolences to him over the death of George Herbert Walker Bush.

The head of state emphasized the former President`s role in establishing and developing Azerbaijan-US bilateral relations.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled the late George Herbert Walker Bush’s close relations with national leader Heydar Aliyev and his hosting the great leader at his home, and described this as a very important and unforgettable meeting. President Ilham Aliyev said that the great leader was deeply impressed with the warm welcome and respect shown to him. The head of state recalled his meeting and talk with George Herbert Walker Bush at the reception marking the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games in Athens in 2004.

US Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan William Gill said he is honored that President Ilham Aliyev visits the Embassy. He noted that as the US President who recognized Azerbaijan's independence and established diplomatic ties with the country George Herbert Walker Bush laid the foundations of strong relations between the two states.