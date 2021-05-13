  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev visited Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha VIDEO

    13.05.2021 [13:03]

    Shusha, May 13, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have visited Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha.

    The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the restoration work being done at the mosque.

    The restoration work are carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation here. Built in 1768-1769, the mosque also became a victim of Armenian vandalism during the occupation.

