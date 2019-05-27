    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev visited monument to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic VIDEO

    27.05.2019 [10:09]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

    On May 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited a monument to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in the Istiglaliyyat Street in Baku on the occasion of the Republic Day.

    A guard of honor was lined up around the memorial.

    The head of state laid a wreath at the monument.

    The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

