    President Ilham Aliyev visited monument to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Baku

    28.05.2022 [14:24]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    On May 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited a monument to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in the Istiglaliyyat Street in Baku on the occasion of the Independence Day.

    The head of state laid flowers at the monument.

